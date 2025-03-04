Lifestyle

Is it safe to eat apples on an empty stomach? A health guide

Apple on empty stomach - good or bad?

Experts warn that eating apples on an empty stomach can cause several health problems.

Digestive problems

Eating apples on an empty stomach can cause digestive problems. Some people may experience acidity.

Stomach cramps

Eating apples on an empty stomach may cause bloating, gas, and stomach cramps due to their high fiber content.

Diabetes problem

Eating apples on an empty stomach may spike blood sugar and increase diabetes risk.

When should you not eat them?

Experts advise against eating apples in the evening or before bedtime.

Apple benefits

Overall, Apples boost health by controlling blood pressure and strengthening immunity with potassium.

