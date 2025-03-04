Is it safe to eat apples on an empty stomach? A health guide

Lifestyle
Experts warn that eating apples on an empty stomach can cause several health problems.
Eating apples on an empty stomach can cause digestive problems. Some people may experience acidity.
Eating apples on an empty stomach may cause bloating, gas, and stomach cramps due to their high fiber content.
Eating apples on an empty stomach may spike blood sugar and increase diabetes risk.
Experts advise against eating apples in the evening or before bedtime.
Overall, Apples boost health by controlling blood pressure and strengthening immunity with potassium.
