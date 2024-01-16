Lifestyle

7 places to visit when in Brunei

Discover Brunei's rich heritage and modern charm. Immerse yourself in stunning mosques, water villages, and lush rainforests

Image credits: Instagram

Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque

One of Brunei's most iconic landmarks, this mosque is a masterpiece of Islamic architecture. Its golden dome and marble minarets make it a must-visit site

Image credits: Instagram

Kampong Ayer (Water Village)

Explore the world's largest water village, Kampong Ayer, which consists of traditional stilt houses interconnected by wooden walkways

Image credits: Instagram

Royal Regalia Museum

Located in the capital city of Bandar Seri Begawan, this museum houses a collection of the Sultan's regalia and gifts received from dignitaries around the world

Image credits: Instagram

Ulu Temburong National Park

For nature lovers and adventure seekers, a trip to Ulu Temburong National Park is a must. Take a boat ride and trek through the pristine rainforest to experience the biodiversity

Image credits: Instagram

Jame'Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque

This grand mosque is one of the largest in Southeast Asia and is known for its intricate architecture, beautiful gardens, and serene surroundings

Image credits: Instagram

Istana Nurul Iman

Visit the Istana Nurul Iman, the world's largest residential palace and the official residence of the Sultan of Brunei

Image credits: Instagram

Jerudong Park Playground

For a fun and recreational experience, visit Jerudong Park Playground. It's a large amusement park with various rides, attractions, and entertainment options

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One