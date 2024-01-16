7 places to visit when in Brunei

Lifestyle
Discover Brunei's rich heritage and modern charm. Immerse yourself in stunning mosques, water villages, and lush rainforests
One of Brunei's most iconic landmarks, this mosque is a masterpiece of Islamic architecture. Its golden dome and marble minarets make it a must-visit site
Explore the world's largest water village, Kampong Ayer, which consists of traditional stilt houses interconnected by wooden walkways
Located in the capital city of Bandar Seri Begawan, this museum houses a collection of the Sultan's regalia and gifts received from dignitaries around the world
For nature lovers and adventure seekers, a trip to Ulu Temburong National Park is a must. Take a boat ride and trek through the pristine rainforest to experience the biodiversity
This grand mosque is one of the largest in Southeast Asia and is known for its intricate architecture, beautiful gardens, and serene surroundings
Visit the Istana Nurul Iman, the world's largest residential palace and the official residence of the Sultan of Brunei
For a fun and recreational experience, visit Jerudong Park Playground. It's a large amusement park with various rides, attractions, and entertainment options