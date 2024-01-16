Lifestyle

Ram Mandir: 7 instances that show Lord Ram as Maryada Purushottam

Ramayana depicts Rama as the epitome of righteousness, a Maryada Purushottama embodying moral values. Seven instances showcase his exemplary character

Image credits: Pixabay

Exile for the sake of his father's word

Rama's exile, honoring father's word, showcases unwavering duty and sacrifice, exemplifying the essence of Maryada Purushottama

Image credits: Pixabay

Respect for elders and guru-shishya relationship

Respecting parents and guru, Rama embodies the importance of humility and adherence to righteous principles, a key aspect of a perfect man

Image credits: Pixabay

Treatment of Sita during Agni Pariksha

Through the Agni Pariksha, Rama underscores his commitment to justice, proving his integrity and adherence to societal norms, reinforcing his virtuous character

Image credits: Pixabay

Compassion towards all beings

Rama's compassion extends to all beings, emphasizing inclusivity and kindness, further solidifying his position as a Maryada Purushottama

Image credits: Pixabay

Loyalty to his wife Sita

Loyalty to Sita amid trials signifies the importance of trust and commitment in marital relationships, reflecting Rama's exemplary character

Image credits: Pixabay

Respect for dharma in the battlefield

Rama's adherence to dharma on the battlefield, showing compassion even to foes, illustrates his commitment to righteous conduct in the face of adversity

Image credits: Pixabay

Forgiveness towards Kaikeyi and Bharata

Forgiving Kaikeyi and honoring Bharata underscores Rama's magnanimity and family values, highlighting the multifaceted virtues of a Maryada Purushottama

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One