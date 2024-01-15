Lifestyle

Darvaza crater Turkmenistan to Geyser, Nevada: 7 weird places on Earth

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

Largest salt flat, Salar de Uyuni, is a surreal landscape in Bolivia. During rainy season, a thin layer of water transforms flat a giant mirror, creating otherworldly effect

Fly Geyser, Nevada, USA

Fly Geyser is a human-made geothermal geyser that formed accidentally during well drilling in 1964. The vibrant colors of the geyser are due to thermophilic algae

Door to Hell, Derweze, Turkmenistan

Door to Hell, is a natural gas field that collapsed into a crater in 1971. To prevent the spread of methane gas, it was set on fire, and it has been burning continuously ever since

Chocolate Hills, Philippines

The Chocolate Hills in Bohol, Philippines, are a series of 1,268 perfectly cone-shaped hills that turn chocolate brown during the dry season

The Great Blue Hole, Belize

This giant marine sinkhole off the coast of Belize is over 300 meters (984 feet) in diameter and 125 meters (410 feet) deep

Spotted Lake, Canada

Located in British Columbia, Spotted Lake is a saline endorheic alkali lake known for its colorful mineral-rich spots. The spots change color throughout the year

Bárðarbunga Caldera, Iceland

Massive volcanic caldera located beneath Iceland's Vatnajökull glacier. Not easily visible on the surface, its potential for dramatic eruptions makes it a geothermal facination

