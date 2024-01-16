Ram Mandir: Saryu water to laddoos, a look at temple's invitation kit

Lifestyle
The invitation card includes a booklet with profiles of significant persons who have been involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
It contains images of the temple and "Baalrup Prabhu Ram" - a graphic portrayal of the deity in his young form wearing regal garb.
He is standing on a lotus, holding a bow in one hand and an arrow in the other, and with strands of hair framing his face.
The invitee gifts consist of two boxes, one includes 100 grams of special Motichoor laddoos cooked with desi ghee as prasad and a sacred tulsi leaf.
The other has soil from the Ram Janmabhoomi land, water from the Saryu river, and holy texts given by the Gita Press in Gorakhpur.
The invitation cards have been produced in both Hindi and English.