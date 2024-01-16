Lifestyle

Ram Mandir: Saryu water to laddoos, a look at temple's invitation kit

Invitation card

The invitation card includes a booklet with profiles of significant persons who have been involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. 

Baalrup Prabhu Ram

It contains images of the temple and "Baalrup Prabhu Ram" - a graphic portrayal of the deity in his young form wearing regal garb.

Baalrup Prabhu Ram

He is standing on a lotus, holding a bow in one hand and an arrow in the other, and with strands of hair framing his face.

Gifts

The invitee gifts consist of two boxes, one includes 100 grams of special Motichoor laddoos cooked with desi ghee as prasad and a sacred tulsi leaf.

Water and soil

The other has soil from the Ram Janmabhoomi land, water from the Saryu river, and holy texts given by the Gita Press in Gorakhpur.

Language

The invitation cards have been produced in both Hindi and English.

