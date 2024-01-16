6 reasons sugar can be poison for your health

Lifestyle
High-sugar diets often lead to weight gain and obesity. Sugary foods and beverages are calorie-dense and can contribute to an imbalance in energy intake and expenditure.
Excessive sugar consumption is linked to insulin resistance, where cells become less responsive to insulin. This leads to type 2 diabetes, as the body regulates blood sugar levels.
Diets high in added sugars have been associated with an increased risk of heart disease. This can lead to elevated triglyceride levels, reduced HDL (good) cholesterol.
Excess sugar consumption, especially fructose, can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which may lead to more severe liver conditions.
High sugar intake can contribute to chronic inflammation in the body which is associated with health conditions such as arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers.
Sugar is a major contributor to tooth decay and cavities. Bacteria in the mouth feed on sugars, producing acids that can erode tooth enamel leading to tooth decay and gum disease.