Raksha Bandhan 2024: 7 sweets to put on Rakhi platter

Lifestyle
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2024 by surprising your brother with easy-to-make sweets. From traditional delights to modern twists, these seven sweets will add a special touch
Coconut ladoos are a quick and delightful treat made from desiccated coconut, sugar, and condensed milk. With a rich, sweet flavor and chewy texture, these ladoos are perfect
Sandesh is Bengali delicacy made from fresh paneer, flavored with cardamom, garnished with nuts. Light, airy, subtly sweet, sandesh is a sophisticated treat celebrates festival
Kaju katli, or cashew fudge, is a smooth, creamy sweet made from cashew nuts, sugar. Its delicate texture, subtle sweetness make it perfect gift for your brother on Raksha Bandhan
Gulab jamun is a classic Indian sweet made from milk solids, sugar, and cardamom, soaked in rosewater syrup. Soft, spongy, and syrupy, these are sure to add a touch of tradition
Rasgulla is a spongy, syrup-soaked sweet made from chenna and sugar. Its light, juicy texture makes it a refreshing treat that will surely bring a smile to your brother's face
Choco modak combines the traditional modak with a chocolatey twist. Filled with a blend of chocolate and nuts, these modern sweets offer a delightful fusion of flavors
Besan ladoos are crafted from roasted gram flour, ghee, sugar, offering rich, nutty flavor. These are simple to prepare, pack a punch of taste, making them a festive favorite