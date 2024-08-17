Lifestyle

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Perfect gifts for your brothers and sisters

Image credits: PR

Chic red cotton co-ord set

This perfect for the upcoming festivities, this stylish ensemble will have you feeling confident and fashion-forward. Update your wardrobe with this fun and versatile piece!

Image credits: PR

Eze perfumes

 A gift box with something sweet, something floral, and something fresh, this 18ml Gift box by Eze makes for a great gift for the women in your life.

Image credits: PR

Sunrise yellow kurta set

Featuring an all-over aari embroidery kurta set that consists of chanderi kurta and chudidar whose fabric type is Chanderi.

Image credits: PR

Midnight Tease

Midnight Tease by Nisara Beauty is designed to embody the very essence of grace, and beauty along with the combination of floral, woody, and musky notes. 

Image credits: PR

Anti Hair Loss Therapy Kit

The Anti Hair Loss Therapy Kit is a comprehensive treatment set designed to address dandruff, hair loss, thinning, and scalp issues, ensuring her hair stays healthy and vibrant. 

Image credits: PR

Chanderi Kurta

The Chanderi Kurta Set by Gargee Designers are fashionable and exquisite attire that is a great way to express your love and appreciation. 

Image credits: PR
