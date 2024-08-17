Lifestyle

What is Maramadi Festival, the bull surfing in Kerala?

Image credits: Arun Kadakkal

Race

A pair of bulls race across a waterlogged rice paddy while their guides grip a harness or tail, sliding through the mud. It is also known as 'Pothottam' & 'Kalapootu' in Malayalam.
 

Bull surfing

The freshly ploughed fields are filled with muddy water that splashes as the bulls race forward, guided by their guides.
 

Preparation of the field

After farming, the field is ploughed, the water flow is controlled and the garbage is removed and cleaned.
 

How many persons manage the bull?

A pair of oxen is managed by a team of three, forming a participating unit. Around 30 such units compete in the race, which begins at noon & continues until dusk.
 

Trained surfers

The bulls are specifically fed and trained for this competition, and the participants, or "surfers," are also well-trained in the sport.
 

Bulls brought from other states

There is a custom of bringing bulls from other states for a price of gold to participate in the Bull Surfing.
 

Prizes

Winners of the competition will receive several prizes including a cash award. The bull surfing is held in Pathanamthitta, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.
 

