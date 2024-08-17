Lifestyle

Biryani to Butter Chicken: Top 5 dishes for Raksha Bandhan 2024 dinner

1. Butter Chicken

Marinate the chicken with ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder. In pan, melt butter and saute the chicken until cooked. Add tomato puree and stir in heavy cream and all spices. 

2. Dal Makhni

Soak lentils and kidney beans overnight and cook it until soft. Add butter, tomato puree, garlic-ginger paste. Add cream and spices and mix it together. Serve with naan or rice.

3. Biryani

Cook the rice until 70% done.Then heat the oil or ghee and saute onions until golden brown. Add chicken or vegetables and mix it with biryani masala, yoghurt and salt. 

4. Paneer Butter Masala

Melt butter and saute ginger-garlic paste in pan. Add tomato puree, chunks of paneer and all the spices together and cook for 5-7 minutes.

5. Shahi Paneer

Heat ghee in a pan along with the ginger-garlic paste. Add onions and tomato puree. Stir it with cashew paste, cream and all the spices. Mix it with paneer cubes and simmer.

