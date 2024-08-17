Biryani to Butter Chicken: Top 5 dishes for Raksha Bandhan 2024 dinner

Lifestyle
Marinate the chicken with ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder. In pan, melt butter and saute the chicken until cooked. Add tomato puree and stir in heavy cream and all spices.
Soak lentils and kidney beans overnight and cook it until soft. Add butter, tomato puree, garlic-ginger paste. Add cream and spices and mix it together. Serve with naan or rice.
Cook the rice until 70% done.Then heat the oil or ghee and saute onions until golden brown. Add chicken or vegetables and mix it with biryani masala, yoghurt and salt.
Melt butter and saute ginger-garlic paste in pan. Add tomato puree, chunks of paneer and all the spices together and cook for 5-7 minutes.
Heat ghee in a pan along with the ginger-garlic paste. Add onions and tomato puree. Stir it with cashew paste, cream and all the spices. Mix it with paneer cubes and simmer.