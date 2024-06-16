 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Pyramids to thorny plants: NEVER keep these things in your house

Non-working electronics and clocks

Attract negativity and broken or stopped clocks may keep you stuck in a rut and block progress.

Pyramid or Taj Mahal idols or pictures

Though the Taj Mahal is an epitome of love, along with the pyramids they symbolize cemeteries and death.

Rocking chairs

Rocking Chairs are linked to a belief that they bring instability in life and you may lack a firm foundation or grounding.

Cacti, bonsai, or thorny plants

Plants with Spiky thorns or thorny exteriors attract bad vibes. It can attract stress, and tension and impact relationships. Rose and Medicinal Plants not included.

Wild animals and negative artwork

Never keep images that depict negativity like- sadness, loneliness, war scenes, etc also Wild animals like snakes, owls, and vulture bats attract violence and negativity.

Broken furniture or cracked crockery

Broken items are clutter which attracts negativity. Crockery like plates and cups etc symbolizes wealth so eating from chipped plates invites failures and trouble in life.

