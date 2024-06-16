Pyramids to thorny plants: NEVER keep these things in your house

Lifestyle
Attract negativity and broken or stopped clocks may keep you stuck in a rut and block progress.
Though the Taj Mahal is an epitome of love, along with the pyramids they symbolize cemeteries and death.
Rocking Chairs are linked to a belief that they bring instability in life and you may lack a firm foundation or grounding.
Plants with Spiky thorns or thorny exteriors attract bad vibes. It can attract stress, and tension and impact relationships. Rose and Medicinal Plants not included.
Never keep images that depict negativity like- sadness, loneliness, war scenes, etc also Wild animals like snakes, owls, and vulture bats attract violence and negativity.
Broken items are clutter which attracts negativity. Crockery like plates and cups etc symbolizes wealth so eating from chipped plates invites failures and trouble in life.