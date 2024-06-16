 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Hobbiton to Neuschwanstein Castle: 7 places that look like fairytale

Explore enchanting places straight out of fairytales: from the iconic Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany to the whimsical village of Hobbiton in New Zealand

Image credits: Pixabay

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

This picturesque castle inspired Disney's Sleeping Beauty Castle. Located in the Bavarian Alps, its turrets and scenic backdrop make it seem straight out of a fairytale

Image credits: Pixabay

Hobbiton, New Zealand

The movie set from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, Hobbiton in Matamata is a charming village with lush landscapes, round doors, and cozy hobbit holes

Image credits: Pixabay

Mont Saint-Michel, France

A tidal island with a stunning abbey, Mont Saint-Michel rises dramatically out of the sea, looking like a fantastical fortress surrounded by water

Image credits: Pixabay

Colmar, France

This charming town in the Alsace region features colorful half-timbered houses, flower-lined canals, and cobblestone streets, giving it a storybook feel

Image credits: Pixabay

Hallstatt, Austria

Nestled between mountains and a serene lake, Hallstatt's idyllic beauty and picturesque houses reflect perfectly on the water, creating a dreamlike setting

Image credits: Pixabay

Sintra, Portugal

Known for its romantic 19th-century architecture, Sintra boasts fairy-tale palaces like Pena Palace, surrounded by lush gardens and mystic forests

Image credits: Pixabay

Giethoorn, Netherlands

Often called the 'Venice of the North,' Giethoorn has no roads, only canals and quaint thatched-roof cottages, making it look like a scene from a fairy tale

Image credits: Pixabay
