Hobbiton to Neuschwanstein Castle: 7 places that look like fairytale

Lifestyle
Explore enchanting places straight out of fairytales: from the iconic Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany to the whimsical village of Hobbiton in New Zealand
This picturesque castle inspired Disney's Sleeping Beauty Castle. Located in the Bavarian Alps, its turrets and scenic backdrop make it seem straight out of a fairytale
The movie set from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, Hobbiton in Matamata is a charming village with lush landscapes, round doors, and cozy hobbit holes
A tidal island with a stunning abbey, Mont Saint-Michel rises dramatically out of the sea, looking like a fantastical fortress surrounded by water
This charming town in the Alsace region features colorful half-timbered houses, flower-lined canals, and cobblestone streets, giving it a storybook feel
Nestled between mountains and a serene lake, Hallstatt's idyllic beauty and picturesque houses reflect perfectly on the water, creating a dreamlike setting
Known for its romantic 19th-century architecture, Sintra boasts fairy-tale palaces like Pena Palace, surrounded by lush gardens and mystic forests
Often called the 'Venice of the North,' Giethoorn has no roads, only canals and quaint thatched-roof cottages, making it look like a scene from a fairy tale