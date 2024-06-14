 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Best traditional investment: 7 reasons to own Gold in 2024

Gold is one of the best traditional investment options. Check out these top 7 ways to invest in gold in 2024.

Image credits: Pixabay

Physical Gold

Purchase gold bars, coins, or jewellery.

Image credits: Freepik

Gold ETFs

Invest in exchange-traded funds backed by physical gold.

Image credits: pinterest

Gold Mutual Funds

Buy mutual funds that invest in gold mining companies.

Image credits: pinterest

Gold Futures

Trade gold futures contracts on commodities exchanges.

Image credits: pinterest

Gold Mining Stocks

Invest in shares of gold mining companies.

Image credits: pinterest

Gold Certificates

Own gold indirectly through certificates from financial institutions.

Image credits: Getty

Digital Gold

Purchase gold through online platforms that offer fractional ownership.

Image credits: Shutterstock
Find Next One