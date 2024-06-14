Best traditional investment: 7 reasons to own Gold in 2024

Lifestyle
Gold is one of the best traditional investment options. Check out these top 7 ways to invest in gold in 2024.
Purchase gold bars, coins, or jewellery.
Invest in exchange-traded funds backed by physical gold.
Buy mutual funds that invest in gold mining companies.
Trade gold futures contracts on commodities exchanges.
Invest in shares of gold mining companies.
Own gold indirectly through certificates from financial institutions.
Purchase gold through online platforms that offer fractional ownership.