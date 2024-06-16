Yellowstone to Katmai: 7 National parks with active volcanoes in USA

Lifestyle
Explore the USA's national parks with active volcanoes, where nature's fiery spectacles and geothermal marvels await amidst stunning landscapes and geological wonders
Home to Kīlauea and Mauna Loa, two of the world's most active volcanoes. Visitors can witness ongoing volcanic activity, explore lava tubes and hike across volcanic craters
Known for Lassen Peak, the largest plug dome volcano in the world, and its last eruption in 1915. The park features boiling springs, fumaroles, and mud pots
Dominated by Mount Rainier, an active stratovolcano and the highest peak in the Cascade Range. The park's glaciers, subalpine meadows, provide diverse ecosystems
Sits atop a supervolcano responsible for three massive eruptions in the past 2 million years. Renowned for geothermal features like geysers, hot springs, and fumaroles
Famous for the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes, created by the 1912 Novarupta eruption, the 20th century's largest volcanic event
Houses multiple active volcanoes, including Mount Wrangell, one of the largest active volcanoes in North America
Formed by the collapse of Mount Mazama around 7,700 years ago, creating the deepest lake in the US. While the caldera is dormant, the park's volcanic history is evident