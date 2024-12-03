Lifestyle

PV Sindhu's Salwar Suit Designs for Tall Girls

Floor-Length Frock Style Suit

A bright-colored floor-length frock style suit set is a great option for daytime events. It gives a beautiful look to tall girls.

Kalidar Contrast Suit Design

This kalidar suit features a contrasting dupatta design. The thread work adds a graceful touch. Pair it with pearl or kundan jewelry.

Full-Length Anarkali Suit

Lightly embroidered Anarkali suits always look elegant. Wear them for various functions and occasions. Enhance your winter look with full sleeves.

Chikankari Plazo Set

This Indo-Western chikankari plazo set offers a unique style. It features a noodle strap kurta, flared palazzo, and a transparent shrug instead of a dupatta.

Short Anarkali with Sharara Set

For a balanced look, tall girls can opt for a short Anarkali with a sharara set. Pair it with copper or silver bellies.

Sequin Work Pastel Sharara Set

Pastel colors are a great choice for festive occasions. The colorful sequin embroidery makes this suit eye-catching.

