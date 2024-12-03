Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt inspired 7 stunning saree looks you can't miss

Ashavali Weave Saree in Gold & Silver

Alia stunned in a pink silk and zari saree with gold and silver accents. This 160-year-old saree was a true masterpiece.

Alia's Met Gala Saree Look

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala saree featured silk, pearls, sequins, precious stones, mirrors, and intricate hand embroidery.

Ajrakh Block Print Saree

Alia Bhatt wore a custom blue and red Ajrakh block-print saree with gold embroidery and a tube-style blouse.

Olive Green Vintage Velvet Saree

Alia's custom olive green vintage velvet saree with an antique gold blouse and emerald earrings was a fan favorite.

Black Velvet Saree

Alia's black velvet saree with a golden border was a classic and elegant choice.

Organza Saree

Alia Bhatt looked radiant in a yellow organza saree with intricate embroidery, styled with a full-sleeved blouse and choker.

