Alia Bhatt inspired 7 stunning saree looks you can't miss

Alia stunned in a pink silk and zari saree with gold and silver accents. This 160-year-old saree was a true masterpiece.
Alia Bhatt's Met Gala saree featured silk, pearls, sequins, precious stones, mirrors, and intricate hand embroidery.
Alia Bhatt wore a custom blue and red Ajrakh block-print saree with gold embroidery and a tube-style blouse.
Alia's custom olive green vintage velvet saree with an antique gold blouse and emerald earrings was a fan favorite.
Alia's black velvet saree with a golden border was a classic and elegant choice.
Alia Bhatt looked radiant in a yellow organza saree with intricate embroidery, styled with a full-sleeved blouse and choker.
