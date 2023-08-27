Lifestyle

Puttu to Pazham Pori: 5 authentic dishes from Kerala to try this Onam

Savor Kerala's Onam with 5 must-try dishes: Puttu, Appam with stew, Idiyappam, Avial, and Pazham Pori. Authentic flavors await

Image credits: Instagram

Puttu and Kadala Curry

 

Puttu is a cylindrical steamed rice cake made with rice flour and coconut, often served with kadala curry, a spicy black chickpea stew cooked with coconut and spices

Image credits: Instagram

Appam

 

Appam is a soft and fluffy rice pancake with a crispy lace-like edge. It's usually served with vegetable stew, a coconut milk-based curry with assorted vegetables

Image credits: Instagram

Idiyappam

 

Idiyappam are thin, string-like rice noodles made from rice flour, and they are often served with coconut milk and a touch of sugar, along with a side of vegetable curry

Image credits: Instagram

Avial

Avial is a traditional mixed vegetable dish cooked with coconut and yogurt, seasoned with curry leaves and coconut oil. It is often enjoyed with rice

Image credits: Instagram

Pazham Pori

 

While not a full meal, pazham pori is a popular Kerala snack. It's made by dipping ripe bananas in a spiced batter and then deep-frying them to create a crispy, sweet treat

Image credits: Instagram
