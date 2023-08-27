Lifestyle
Without proper planning, a plant-based diet might lack certain essential nutrients such as vitamin B12, iron, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, and zinc.
Switching to a diet rich in fiber from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can sometimes lead to digestive discomfort like bloating, gas, or changes in bowel movements.
Plant-based sources of protein like beans, lentils, tofu, and nuts are important, but they might not provide a complete protein profile.
While soy-based products like tofu and tempeh can be nutritious, excessive consumption of highly processed soy products could potentially interfere with hormone levels.
A plant-based diet can support weight loss due to its lower calorie density and high fiber content.
Relying heavily on certain plant-based foods, such as nuts or gluten-containing grains, might trigger allergies or sensitivities in susceptible individuals.
Social gathering foods might not always offer plant-based options, leading to challenges in social situations and potential difficulty in finding suitable meals.