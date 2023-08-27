From Rosemary to Aloe Vera: 7 herbs essential for hair growth

Lifestyle
While there's no miracle cure for hair growth, some herbs are believed to have properties that may help promote healthier hair. Here are eight herbs that promoe hair growth:
Ginseng is an adaptogenic herb that is thought to enhance hair growth by improving blood circulation and supporting the hair follicles.
Rosemary is thought to improve circulation in the scalp, which can help stimulate hair follicles and promote hair growth. You can use rosemary essential oil for scalp massages.
Peppermint oil may increase blood flow to the scalp, thereby promoting hair growth. It's often used in hair care products or can be diluted and massaged onto the scalp.
Lavender has calming and anti-inflammatory properties. It's also believed to promote hair growth by improving blood circulation and reducing stress.
Horsetail contains silica, a mineral that may contribute to hair health and strength. It's sometimes used to support hair growth and prevent hair thinning.
Aloe vera has soothing and moisturizing properties that can promote a healthy scalp. It's believed to encourage hair growth by reducing inflammation.
Saw palmetto is often used to address hair loss caused by hormone imbalances, particularly in men. It's thought to inhibit the activity of an enzyme that contributes to hair loss.