Explore the top 7 essential street food dishes you must taste when visiting Kolkata. Discover the city's vibrant culinary heart.
Kolkata’s version of pani puri with tangy tamarind water.
A flaky paratha wrap filled with spicy meat or vegetable skewers and zesty sauces.
Spiced yellow peas curry served with onions and chillies.
Puffed rice mixed with mustard oil, spices, and peanuts.
Stuffed paratha with minced meat, egg, and spices.
An assortment of deep-fried fritters, including begun (eggplant) and aloor chop (potato fritter).
Deep-fried fritters made from vegetables or meat, often served with chutney.
