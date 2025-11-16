English

7 Must-Try Street Foods in Kolkata

Explore the top 7 essential street food dishes you must taste when visiting Kolkata. Discover the city's vibrant culinary heart.

Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Getty
Puchka

Kolkata’s version of pani puri with tangy tamarind water.

Kathi Rolls

A flaky paratha wrap filled with spicy meat or vegetable skewers and zesty sauces.

Ghugni Chaat

Spiced yellow peas curry served with onions and chillies.

Jhal Muri

Puffed rice mixed with mustard oil, spices, and peanuts.

Mughlai Paratha

Stuffed paratha with minced meat, egg, and spices.

Telebhaja

An assortment of deep-fried fritters, including begun (eggplant) and aloor chop (potato fritter).

Chop

Deep-fried fritters made from vegetables or meat, often served with chutney.

