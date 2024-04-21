Lifestyle

How to remove dark circles at home?

Cucumber:

Apply grated cucumber or cucumber juice around the eyes to lighten dark circles.

Tomato:

 Mix tomato juice with lemon juice and apply to dark circles for natural bleaching properties.

Potato:

Similarly, apply potato slices or potato juice to reduce pigmentation and brighten the skin.

Almond Oil:

Massage almond oil gently around the eyes before bedtime to moisturize and lighten dark circles.

Cold Compress:

 Apply a cold compress or chilled cucumber slices to reduce puffiness and constrict blood vessels.

Tea Bags:

Place cold tea bags (green or black tea) over your eyes for a few minutes to reduce dark circles and puffiness.

Aloe Vera:

Apply fresh aloe vera gel around the eyes to hydrate and soothe the skin, reducing dark circles.

