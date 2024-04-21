How to remove dark circles at home?

Lifestyle
Apply grated cucumber or cucumber juice around the eyes to lighten dark circles.
Mix tomato juice with lemon juice and apply to dark circles for natural bleaching properties.
Similarly, apply potato slices or potato juice to reduce pigmentation and brighten the skin.
Massage almond oil gently around the eyes before bedtime to moisturize and lighten dark circles.
Apply a cold compress or chilled cucumber slices to reduce puffiness and constrict blood vessels.
Place cold tea bags (green or black tea) over your eyes for a few minutes to reduce dark circles and puffiness.
Apply fresh aloe vera gel around the eyes to hydrate and soothe the skin, reducing dark circles.