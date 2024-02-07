Propose Day 2024: 6 things to keep in mind before proposing your crush

Lifestyle
Take the time to reflect on your feelings and ensure that they are genuine. Consider whether you have a strong emotional connection and whether you see a future together.
Pay attention to your crush's behavior to gauge their level of interest. Notice whether they have shown signs of mutual attraction and if they wish for a romantic relationship.
Consider whether the timing is right for both of you in terms of your personal lives, careers, and other commitments. Avoid rushing and ensure that you are both ready.
Before proposing, have honest conversations with your crush about your feelings and intentions. Ensure that you are on the same page regarding your relationship and future goals.
Put effort into planning a memorable proposal that reflects your relationship. Consider their interests, preferences, and any special moments you have shared.
Be ready for both, a positive and a negative response. It's essential to be prepared for any outcome and understand that your crush may not feel the same way or may need more time.