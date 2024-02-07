Lifestyle

How South Indian weddings differ from North Indian weddings?

Image credits: Getty

Attire

In South Indian weddings, the bride typically wears a traditional silk saree, often adorned with intricate gold jewelry. In North Indian weddings, the bride often wears a lehenga.

Image credits: Instagram/TT Devassy

Marriage Timings

In contrast to North Indian marriages, which begin late at night and last until the following morning, South Indian nuptials begin early and end no later than 10 a.m.
 

Image credits: Getty

Food Menu at weddings

Chapati, Poori, spicy curries, exotic drinks and sweet dishes are part of North Indian weddings while South Indians prefer a traditional sadhya.

Image credits: Getty

Music

While North Indian marriages generally have loud party songs, in South Indian marriages you may get to listen to a Carnatic-style song or simply a classical song.

Image credits: Getty

Gold Ornaments

South Indian gold ornaments for brides include the Kasu Mala, Manga Mala & Temple Jewelry set while North Indian brides prefer jewelry studded with diamonds, emeralds & pearls.

Image credits: Social media
