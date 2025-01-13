Mystery of Naga Sadhus: Know how they survive EXTREME cold

Lifestyle
The Maha Kumbh Mela commenced on Paush Purnima. Devotees arrive at the Sangam since morning for the holy bath.
While people bundle up in sweaters, hats, and blankets in the biting cold, Naga Sadhus are seen with ash-covered bodies and no clothes.
Why don't Naga Sadhus feel the cold? Let's explore how they survive in such extreme temperatures.
Naga Sadhus endure sub-zero temperatures without flinching. Medical science suggests humans can only survive -20°C for 2.3 hours.
But Naga Sadhus defy medical science. What's the secret behind their cold resistance?
It's said Naga Sadhus conquer heat and cold through spiritual practices. They perform three types of Sadhana for survival.
These include Agni Sadhana, Nadi Shodhan, and chanting mantras to generate inner heat, reducing cold sensitivity.
The ash they apply acts as an insulator, helping regulate body temperature.
Their whereabouts after the Maha Kumbh remain a mystery.
