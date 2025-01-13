Lifestyle

Mystery of Naga Sadhus: Know how they survive EXTREME cold

Image credits: Getty

Naga Sadhu at the Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela commenced on Paush Purnima. Devotees arrive at the Sangam since morning for the holy bath.

Naga Sadhus: Defying the Cold

While people bundle up in sweaters, hats, and blankets in the biting cold, Naga Sadhus are seen with ash-covered bodies and no clothes.

Why Don't Naga Sadhus Feel the Cold?

Why don't Naga Sadhus feel the cold? Let's explore how they survive in such extreme temperatures.

Naga Sadhus: Enduring Sub-Zero Temperatures

Naga Sadhus endure sub-zero temperatures without flinching. Medical science suggests humans can only survive -20°C for 2.3 hours.

The Secret to Naga Sadhus' Cold Resistance

But Naga Sadhus defy medical science. What's the secret behind their cold resistance?

Spiritual Practices of Naga Sadhus

It's said Naga Sadhus conquer heat and cold through spiritual practices. They perform three types of Sadhana for survival.

Sadhana: Generating Inner Heat

These include Agni Sadhana, Nadi Shodhan, and chanting mantras to generate inner heat, reducing cold sensitivity.

The Protective Ash of Naga Sadhus

The ash they apply acts as an insulator, helping regulate body temperature.

The Mysterious Disappearance

Their whereabouts after the Maha Kumbh remain a mystery.

(PHOTOS) Disha Patani inspired 8 saree designs for newlyweds

Chanakya Niti: 5 qualities of an ideal wife every husband desires

Makar Sankranti 2025: 7 trendy rangoli designs for harvest festival

Happy Lohri 2025: Wishes, Quotes, and Images