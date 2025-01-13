Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Disha Patani inspired 8 saree designs for newlyweds

Disha Patani's Perfect Figure

Disha Patani is one of Bollywood's boldest actresses. Her perfect figure enhances every style she embraces

Stunning in Sarees

Disha Patani looks stunning in sarees, pairing them with bold blouses for a unique and stylish look

Pink Satin Saree with Bralette Blouse

Disha rocks a pink satin saree with a bralette blouse, perfect for a cocktail party

Tube Blouse with Shimmery Saree

Disha stuns in a silver shimmery saree paired with a tube blouse, flaunting her abs

Green Chiffon Saree

Disha looks gorgeous in a green chiffon saree with a sequined blouse, minimal makeup, and open hair

Pink Sheer Saree with Silver Blouse

Steal Disha's look with a pink sheer saree and bralette blouse, ideal for a Sangeet or cocktail party

Green Satin Saree with Bralette Blouse

Disha's modern and glamorous green satin saree look is sure to turn heads

