(PHOTOS) Disha Patani inspired 8 saree designs for newlyweds

Entertainment
Disha Patani is one of Bollywood's boldest actresses. Her perfect figure enhances every style she embraces
Disha Patani looks stunning in sarees, pairing them with bold blouses for a unique and stylish look
Disha rocks a pink satin saree with a bralette blouse, perfect for a cocktail party
Disha stuns in a silver shimmery saree paired with a tube blouse, flaunting her abs
Disha looks gorgeous in a green chiffon saree with a sequined blouse, minimal makeup, and open hair
Steal Disha's look with a pink sheer saree and bralette blouse, ideal for a Sangeet or cocktail party
Disha's modern and glamorous green satin saree look is sure to turn heads
