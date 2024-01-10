Lifestyle

German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 best guard dogs

Guard dogs are prized for their protective qualities as well as their devotion. Here are seven prominent guard dog breeds recognised for their vigilance.

Image credits: Pixabay

German Shepherd

Renowned for their intelligence, loyalty, and versatility, German Shepherds are widely used in police and military work due to their protective instincts and trainability.

Image credits: Freepik

Rottweiler

Powerful and confident, Rottweilers are known for their protective nature and make excellent guard dogs. They are devoted to their families and are naturally wary of strangers.

Image credits: our own

Doberman Pinscher

Alert, fearless, and highly trainable, Dobermans are known for their loyalty and protective instincts. They make excellent guard dogs due to their intelligence and agility.

Image credits: our own

Bullmastiff

This large, muscular breed is known for being a reliable and devoted guardian. Bullmastiffs are gentle with family but fearless when it comes to protecting them.

Image credits: stockphoto

Boxer

Boxers are known for their strength and protective instincts. They are playful and energetic but also make excellent guard dogs due to their loyalty and natural protectiveness.

Image credits: Getty

Cane Corso

Originating from Italy, Cane Corsos are powerful, loyal, and protective. They are assertive guardians that are devoted to their families and wary of strangers.

Image credits: Getty

Bull Terrier

Despite their smaller size compared to some other guard breeds, Bull Terriers are fearless, muscular dogs known for their protective nature. 

Image credits: Pixabay
