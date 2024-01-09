Lifestyle

Rann Utsav 2024: Key features of THIS vibrant cultural festival

Image credits: Instagram

About Rann Utsav

Rann Utsav is a vibrant cultural festival held annually in the Kutch region of Gujarat, India. 

Image credits: Instagram

Cultural Extravaganza

The festival showcases the vibrant culture of Gujarat through folk music, dance performances, traditional art and craft exhibitions, and local cuisine.

Image credits: Instagram

Tented City

A tented city is set up to accommodate tourists, offering various options for lodging, from luxury tents to traditional Bhungas (mud houses).

Image credits: freepik

Shopping and Craftsmanship

The festival provides an opportunity to shop for local handicrafts, textiles, jewelry, and other traditional items showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship of the region.

Image credits: freepik

Adventurous Activities

Rann Utsav also offers a range of adventurous activities such as camel safaris, desert safaris, hot air ballooning, paramotoring, and more. 

Image credits: freepik

Cultural Workshops and Seminars

Visitors can participate in various workshops, seminars, and demonstrations, offering insights into the traditional art forms, textile weaving, pottery, and other crafts. 

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One