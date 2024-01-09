Lifestyle
Rann Utsav is a vibrant cultural festival held annually in the Kutch region of Gujarat, India.
The festival showcases the vibrant culture of Gujarat through folk music, dance performances, traditional art and craft exhibitions, and local cuisine.
A tented city is set up to accommodate tourists, offering various options for lodging, from luxury tents to traditional Bhungas (mud houses).
The festival provides an opportunity to shop for local handicrafts, textiles, jewelry, and other traditional items showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship of the region.
Rann Utsav also offers a range of adventurous activities such as camel safaris, desert safaris, hot air ballooning, paramotoring, and more.
Visitors can participate in various workshops, seminars, and demonstrations, offering insights into the traditional art forms, textile weaving, pottery, and other crafts.