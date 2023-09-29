Lifestyle

Pondicherry to Ooty-7 weekend getaways from Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu offers many weekend getaway destinations, from hill stations to coastal towns to historical sites. Here are seven-weekend getaways from Tamil Nadu.
 

Image credits: Getty

Kodaikanal - Dindigul District (465 km)

Kodaikanal is another beautiful hill station famous for its scenic landscapes, serene lakes, and pleasant climate. Visit attractions like Coaker's Walk, and Bryant Park.

Image credits: Getty

Rameswaram - Ramanathapuram District (620 km)

Rameswaram is a sacred pilgrimage town known for its temples and beautiful beaches. Visit Ramanathaswamy Temple, Agni Theertham, and the Pamban Bridge.

Image credits: Getty

Yercaud - Salem District (385 km)

Yercaud, nestled in the Eastern Ghats, is a serene hill station known for its coffee plantations, Shevaroy Temple, and the Yercaud Lake.

Image credits: Getty

Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram) - Chengalpattu District (55 km)

Known for its UNESCO-listed ancient rock-cut temples and sculptures, Mahabalipuram offers a perfect blend of history and coastal beauty. 

Image credits: Getty

Pondicherry (Puducherry) (160 km)

Pondicherry is a charming coastal town with a French colonial influence. Stroll through the French Quarter, relax on the beaches, and visit Auroville and Aurobindo Ashram.

Image credits: our own

Coorg (Kodagu) - Karnataka Border (415 km)

Although Coorg is in Karnataka, it's a popular weekend getaway from Tamil Nadu due to its proximity. Known for its coffee estates, waterfalls, and lush green hills.

Image credits: Getty

Ooty (Udhagamandalam) - Nilgiris District (320 km)

Ooty, often called the "Queen of Hill Stations," is known for its lush greenery, tea gardens, and pleasant weather. You can explore the Botanical Gardens and the Nilgiri Railway.

Image credits: our own
