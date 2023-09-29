Biryani to Chole Bhature-7 popular dinner ideas for weekend party

Lifestyle
When hosting a weekend dinner party, it's common to serve various dishes that cater to different tastes and preferences. Here are 7 popular Indian dinner options for your guests:
Tandoori chicken is marinated in a blend of yoghurt and spices, then cooked in a tandoor (clay oven). It's flavorful, slightly smoky, and perfect for carnivorous guests.
If you can access fresh seafood, prepare a Goan seafood feast with prawn balchao, fish curry rice, Fish Recheado, Chicken Xacuti, Shark Ambot Tik, Pork Sorpotel etc.
Create a tandoori platter with marinated and grilled items such as chicken tikka, seekh kebabs, and tandoori vegetables. Serve with mint chutney and naan.
Butter chicken is a rich and creamy tomato-based curry with tender chicken pieces. It's a favorite among many and is best enjoyed with naan or roti.
Biryani is a fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with aromatic spices, basmati rice, chicken, mutton, or vegetables. It's a one-pot meal that's both delicious and satisfying.
Dal makhani is a creamy and luscious lentil dish made with black lentils and kidney beans. It's a vegetarian staple and goes well with rice or naan.
Chole Bhature is a popular North Indian dish of spicy chickpea curry (chole) served with deep-fried bread (bhature). It's a hearty and indulgent option.