Pondicherry to Ooty: 7 places in South India to visit THIS October

October in South India brings pleasant weather and vibrant landscapes, making it ideal for exploring hill stations, historical sites, and serene beaches across the region
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Coorg offers lush green landscapes, coffee plantations, and scenic waterfalls. The pleasant weather in October makes it ideal for trekking
Known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty boasts beautiful gardens, serene lakes, and a charming toy train. October's cool climate is perfect for enjoying a leisurely stroll
Famous for its rock-cut temples and UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Mahabalipuram's coastal beauty is captivating. In October, the weather is comfortable
Wayanad is a hidden gem with its stunning landscapes, wildlife sanctuaries, and waterfalls. October brings mild temperatures, making it a perfect time for trekking to Edakkal Caves
Kodaikanal, a picturesque hill station, is known for its serene lake and cool climate. October is ideal for boating and enjoying the breathtaking views from Coaker's Walk
Yercaud, a quaint hill station in Tamil Nadu, is famous for its coffee plantations and scenic viewpoints. October's pleasant weather is perfect for exploring the quaint town
With its French colonial architecture and pristine beaches, Pondicherry is a charming getaway. October offers pleasant weather to explore its colorful streets