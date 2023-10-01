Arabica to Robusta: 7 types of Coffee Beans

Lifestyle
Arabica to Robusta are 7 coffee bean types, each with unique flavors. Examples include Ethiopian Yirgacheffe, Colombian Supremo, and Kenyan AA
Arabica beans are among the most popular coffee beans in the world. They are known for their mild, smooth, and slightly acidic flavor. Arabica beans are grown at higher altitudes
Robusta beans are known for their strong, bitter flavor and higher caffeine content compared to Arabica beans. They are often used in espresso blends
Yirgacheffe coffee is a type of Arabica coffee grown in the Yirgacheffe region of Ethiopia. It is renowned for its bright acidity, floral notes, and fruity flavors
Colombian Supremo: Colombian coffee is famous for its balanced flavor and medium body. The "Supremo" designation indicates larger bean size
Grown in the Blue Mountains of Jamaica, this Arabica coffee is known for its mild, balanced flavor with bright acidity and a smooth finish. It is highly sought after
Grown on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, is known for its full-bodied and earthy flavor profile. It often has herbal, spicy, and chocolatey notes
is a high-grade Arabica coffee from Kenya. Known by its bright acidity, full body, and a range of fruity and floral flavors. The "AA" grade signifies large and dense beans