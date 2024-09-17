Lifestyle

PM Modi's sunglasses collection: Know cost, brand and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Birthday

The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, has turned 74 years old today, September 17. On this occasion, we have brought interesting information related to his lifestyle.

PM Modi fond of sunglasses

PM Modi has fans all over the world. As much as he remains in the headlines for his personality, the discussion is about the outfit. Also, PM Modi is fond of sunglasses.

PM Modi Sunglasses Collection

PM Modi's look in army uniform is worth seeing. He is wearing black goggles in a half-round shape which is giving a very stylish look.

Wore the most expensive glasses in 2019

In 2019, there was a lot of discussion about these glasses of PM Modi. Where he wore special goggles to watch the solar eclipse. Whose price surprised everyone.

PM Modi wearing glasses worth 1.5 lakhs

According to media reports, in 2019, Prime Minister Modi wore glasses from the Maybach Eyewear company, which cost around $2,000, or Rs 1.5 lakh.

PM Modi's glasses were in a lot of discussion

Let us tell you, PM Modi's glasses worth Rs 1.5 lakh were discussed far and wide, although no one knows how much truth is there in these claims.

Broad Sunglasses

PM Modi's look in a beard is worth seeing. Big heroes fail in front of this. PM has put on silver-plated broad sunglasses, you can try it.

Oval Shape Sunglasses

PM Modi's brown-black shade oval sunglasses look amazing with the Indian Army uniform. If you also like to wear goggles, then you can take inspiration from PM Modi's look.

