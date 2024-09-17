PM Modi's sunglasses collection: Know cost, brand and more

Lifestyle
The Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, has turned 74 years old today, September 17. On this occasion, we have brought interesting information related to his lifestyle.
PM Modi has fans all over the world. As much as he remains in the headlines for his personality, the discussion is about the outfit. Also, PM Modi is fond of sunglasses.
PM Modi's look in army uniform is worth seeing. He is wearing black goggles in a half-round shape which is giving a very stylish look.
In 2019, there was a lot of discussion about these glasses of PM Modi. Where he wore special goggles to watch the solar eclipse. Whose price surprised everyone.
According to media reports, in 2019, Prime Minister Modi wore glasses from the Maybach Eyewear company, which cost around $2,000, or Rs 1.5 lakh.
Let us tell you, PM Modi's glasses worth Rs 1.5 lakh were discussed far and wide, although no one knows how much truth is there in these claims.
PM Modi's look in a beard is worth seeing. Big heroes fail in front of this. PM has put on silver-plated broad sunglasses, you can try it.
PM Modi's brown-black shade oval sunglasses look amazing with the Indian Army uniform. If you also like to wear goggles, then you can take inspiration from PM Modi's look.