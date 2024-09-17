How PM Modi stays fit at 74: His top fitness and diet secrets

Lifestyle
PM Narendra Modi is celebrating his 74th birthday on September 17, 2024. Even at the age of 73, the very fit Prime Minister leads a very disciplined life.
Narendra Modi promotes yoga globally and practices asanas like Vajrasana, Setubandhasana, Bhujangasana, and Uttanpadasana to maintain his fitness.
People reduce physical activity with age. Narendra Modi ji likes to walk and cycle. This helps in keeping the body fit even in old age.
Narendra Modi is seen chanting at many places. This removes negative energy and the person feels positive. Along with this, anxiety and stress also go away.
Many pictures of Narendra Modi have surfaced where he is seen doing photography. Photography plays an important role in mental fitness. Photography is best for mindfulness.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar during a conversation that he consumes turmeric daily to boost immunity.
Narendra Modi likes to eat khichdi in a light diet. Khichdi contains protein, carbohydrates and good fat from ghee.