Lifestyle

How PM Modi stays fit at 74: His top fitness and diet secrets

PM Narendra Modi's 74th Birthday

PM Narendra Modi is celebrating his 74th birthday on September 17, 2024. Even at the age of 73, the very fit Prime Minister leads a very disciplined life.

Narendra Modi Practices Yoga

Narendra Modi promotes yoga globally and practices asanas like Vajrasana, Setubandhasana, Bhujangasana, and Uttanpadasana to maintain his fitness.

Cycling and Walking

People reduce physical activity with age. Narendra Modi ji likes to walk and cycle. This helps in keeping the body fit even in old age.

Meditation Keeps Depression Away

Narendra Modi is seen chanting at many places. This removes negative energy and the person feels positive. Along with this, anxiety and stress also go away.

Photography for Mental Peace

Many pictures of Narendra Modi have surfaced where he is seen doing photography. Photography plays an important role in mental fitness. Photography is best for mindfulness.

Turmeric for Immunity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar during a conversation that he consumes turmeric daily to boost immunity.

Protein Rich Khichdi

Narendra Modi likes to eat khichdi in a light diet. Khichdi contains protein, carbohydrates and good fat from ghee.

Find Next One