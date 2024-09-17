Lifestyle

The secret of PM Modi's stylish turban, price and designer revealed!

Fashionable Turban Look

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is famous for his special style and fashionable look, in which his turban is an important part. Which shows the cultural heritage of India. 

Who makes the turban?

On every special occasion, the color, design and style of Modi's turban is different. After all, who makes turbans for Narendra Modi? And know here how much it costs. 

Tradition and culture reflected in the turban

Narendra Modi's turbans are specially made for him by artisans from many places. The texture and style of the turban is based on the tradition and culture of that region. 

Handmade by artisans

Modi often wears traditional turbans from Rajasthan, Gujarat, and other states. These turbans are specially handcrafted by artisans, who adopt local traditions and techniques.

How much does a turban cost?

Special artisans from Kutch in Gujarat and Jodhpur in Rajasthan prepare turbans for Narendra Modi. The price of turbans depends on their design, fabric and workmanship. 

Price more than 5000

Usually the price of a turban can range from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000, but if it is from a special artisan or traditional design then the price can go up to Rs 5,000 or even more.

Find Next One