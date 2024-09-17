Lifestyle
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is famous for his special style and fashionable look, in which his turban is an important part. Which shows the cultural heritage of India.
On every special occasion, the color, design and style of Modi's turban is different. After all, who makes turbans for Narendra Modi? And know here how much it costs.
Narendra Modi's turbans are specially made for him by artisans from many places. The texture and style of the turban is based on the tradition and culture of that region.
Modi often wears traditional turbans from Rajasthan, Gujarat, and other states. These turbans are specially handcrafted by artisans, who adopt local traditions and techniques.
Special artisans from Kutch in Gujarat and Jodhpur in Rajasthan prepare turbans for Narendra Modi. The price of turbans depends on their design, fabric and workmanship.
Usually the price of a turban can range from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000, but if it is from a special artisan or traditional design then the price can go up to Rs 5,000 or even more.