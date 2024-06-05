Tata to HUL: 6 Indian companies saving Earth with sustainable products

Lifestyle
Tata Motors' electric cars, such as the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV, are designed to reduce carbon emissions and promote cleaner transportation options.
Infosys sustainability initiatives include green buildings, renewable energy usage, and eco-friendly software solutions that help organizations reduce their carbon footprint.
HUL has introduced recyclable packaging products and is investing in eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics.
Godrej has launched eco-friendly refrigerators and air conditioners with lower environmental impacts.
Mahindra & Mahindra has developed electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles and also focus on sustainable agriculture practices through their subsidiary, Mahindra Agribusiness.
ITC has a range of products under its "Green Choice" initiative, which includes eco-friendly packaging, organic food products, and sustainable agriculture practices.