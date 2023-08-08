Golden Temple to Paonta Sahib: 7 must-visit Gurudwaras in India

Lifestyle
Immerse yourself in the spiritual tapestry of Sikhism. Embark on a pilgrimage to some of India's most cherished Gurudwaras for a space for reflection, unity, and devotion.
The resplendent Golden Temple is an iconic symbol of Sikhism. Its shimmering beauty, serene Sarovar, and selfless community kitchen beckon pilgrims from all walks of life.
The tranquil Bangla Sahib Gurudwara stands as an oasis of peace. The soothing kirtan and the heartwarming langar make it a haven for seekers of solace.
Surrounded by the majestic Himalayas, Hemkund Sahib is a spiritual gem. The crystal-clear lake and Gurudwara pay homage to Guru Gobind Singh's teachings.
The birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, Takht Sri Patna Sahib, radiates historical significance. Its intricate architecture offer devotees a chance for introspection.
Anandpur Sahib, the "City of Bliss," witnessed the birth of the Khalsa Panth. Its vibrant celebrations and cultural events honour Sikh heritage and principles.
Perched atop a hill, this Gurudwara commemorates Guru Gobind Singh's initiation of the Khalsa. The panoramic vistas and spiritual ambience make it a remarkable destination.
Nestled along the Yamuna River, Paonta Sahib Gurudwara pays homage to Guru Gobind Singh's stay. Its serene surroundings and profound spirituality draw visitors from afar.