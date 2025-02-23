Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Tripti Dimri-Inspired lehengas to try THIS wedding season

Trendy Golden Lehenga

Most women wear red or yellow on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, but you can wear a golden colored lehenga with golden colored siroski and stone work.

Heavy Mirror Work Lehenga

This look of Tripti can also make you look amazing in the festive season. Like she wore a heavy strappy lehenga with mirror work and styled it with an elbow sleeves V neck blouse.

Dark Blue Simple Lehenga with Bralette Blouse

You can wear this type of shaded plain lehenga in blue color. Wear a bralette blouse with a deep neckline with it and carry a plain chunni around your neck.

Lehenga Embellished with Pearls

Pearl design lehengas are very much in trend. Wear a heavy lehenga with pearl work on a white base. Wear a diamond neckline blouse with it and carry a chunni like a shrug.

Indo Western Lehenga

With a black colored pleated skirt, wear a multi colored thread work sleeveless blouse. Carry a full sleeves open jacket over it.

Floral Print Tissue Lehenga

Floral print tissue fabric is also very much in trend. You can get a flared skirt made from it and get a small blouse with frill design made with it.

Wear a Pearl Blouse on a Simple Lehenga

If you have a simple white colored lehenga, then with it you can wear this type of deep V neck blouse with heavy pearl work and pair it with a net transparent chunni.

