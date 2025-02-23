PHOTOS: Tripti Dimri-Inspired lehengas to try THIS wedding season

Lifestyle
Most women wear red or yellow on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, but you can wear a golden colored lehenga with golden colored siroski and stone work.
This look of Tripti can also make you look amazing in the festive season. Like she wore a heavy strappy lehenga with mirror work and styled it with an elbow sleeves V neck blouse.
You can wear this type of shaded plain lehenga in blue color. Wear a bralette blouse with a deep neckline with it and carry a plain chunni around your neck.
Pearl design lehengas are very much in trend. Wear a heavy lehenga with pearl work on a white base. Wear a diamond neckline blouse with it and carry a chunni like a shrug.
With a black colored pleated skirt, wear a multi colored thread work sleeveless blouse. Carry a full sleeves open jacket over it.
Floral print tissue fabric is also very much in trend. You can get a flared skirt made from it and get a small blouse with frill design made with it.
If you have a simple white colored lehenga, then with it you can wear this type of deep V neck blouse with heavy pearl work and pair it with a net transparent chunni.
