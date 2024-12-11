7 Kajal Aggarwal-inspired saree looks

Lifestyle
For a sexy look, a shimmer saree stands out. Kajal Aggarwal wears a pure red saree, perfect for a date night.
A Banarasi saree is a must-have. It's perfect for both religious ceremonies and weddings. Pair it with a designer blouse and minimal makeup.
Printed sarees are back in style. Get a vintage look with a black saree like Kajal Aggarwal's, paired with a matching round-neck blouse.
Flaunt your curves in a designer net saree like Kajal Aggarwal's. The saree features intricate stone and thread embroidery, complemented by a matching sequined blouse and necklace.
For a sizzling look on a budget, a multicolor cotton saree is a great choice. Pair it with an embroidered or bralette blouse and open hair.
A polka dot net organza saree paired with a V-neck blouse and choker necklace is a stylish choice.
Kajal Aggarwal looks lovely in a pink georgette saree with silver embroidery on the border, paired with a sleeveless blouse. Perfect for a party.
