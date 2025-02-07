Chanakya Niti: 4 Things that are more valuable than money; CHECK

Lifestyle
Chanakya, in one of his teachings, mentions 4 things that are more valuable than money. Learn what these 4 things are…
Regardless of your religion, never prioritize money over it. Money can provide comfort, but religion offers guidance and peace of mind.
According to Chanakya, self-respect is paramount. Prioritize self-respect over money.
Wise men say losing money is less problematic than losing health. Health holds greater importance than wealth.
Human life is intertwined with social relationships. These bonds are invaluable, exceeding the importance of money.
