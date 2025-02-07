Lifestyle

Chanakya Niti: 4 Things that are more valuable than money; CHECK

These 4 things are more valuable than money

Chanakya, in one of his teachings, mentions 4 things that are more valuable than money. Learn what these 4 things are…

Religion over Money

Regardless of your religion, never prioritize money over it. Money can provide comfort, but religion offers guidance and peace of mind.

Self-Respect Above All

According to Chanakya, self-respect is paramount. Prioritize self-respect over money.

Health is Wealth

Wise men say losing money is less problematic than losing health. Health holds greater importance than wealth.

Value of Relationships

Human life is intertwined with social relationships. These bonds are invaluable, exceeding the importance of money.

