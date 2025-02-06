PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari inspired bodycon dress, perfect for modern moms

Lifestyle
Looking for stylish and bold dresses? Look no further! We'll show you some stunning bodycon dresses from Shweta Tiwari that you can try for a youthful look.
Shweta Tiwari styled a deep neck bodycon dress with open hair for a glamorous look. You too can flaunt your figure in a fancy dress like the actress.
Going on a date with your husband or partner? Try a shimmery bodycon dress for a bold look. Style it with stone stud earrings.
Shweta Tiwari's mini dress looks unique and attractive. You'll look elegant in such mini dresses. Curly hairstyles will add to your look.
Try a long printed bodycon dress like Shweta Tiwari. You can find them online within a budget of 1200. Don't forget to carry a classy handbag.
A noodle strap bodycon dress is perfect for a date night with golden earrings and dark makeup. Show off your style to your partner with such designs.
