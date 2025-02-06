Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari inspired bodycon dress, perfect for modern moms

Shweta Tiwari's Bodycon Dresses

Looking for stylish and bold dresses? Look no further! We'll show you some stunning bodycon dresses from Shweta Tiwari that you can try for a youthful look.

Deep Neck Royal Blue Bodycon Dress

Shweta Tiwari styled a deep neck bodycon dress with open hair for a glamorous look. You too can flaunt your figure in a fancy dress like the actress.

Turtleneck Shimmery Bodycon Dress

Going on a date with your husband or partner? Try a shimmery bodycon dress for a bold look. Style it with stone stud earrings.

Mini One Shoulder Bodycon Dress

Shweta Tiwari's mini dress looks unique and attractive. You'll look elegant in such mini dresses. Curly hairstyles will add to your look.

Long Length Printed Bodycon Dress

Try a long printed bodycon dress like Shweta Tiwari. You can find them online within a budget of 1200. Don't forget to carry a classy handbag.

Frill Work Noodle Strap Bodycon

A noodle strap bodycon dress is perfect for a date night with golden earrings and dark makeup. Show off your style to your partner with such designs.

Peanut Thecha to Garlic Thecha: 6 Tasty Maharashtrian Thecha recipes

7 Health benefits of soaked raisins on empty stomach: Tips inside

Hair Growth: Here's how you can use Coconut water; Check tips, benefit

Having Digestion Issues? These 5 foods will ease your discomfort