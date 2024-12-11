Nora Fatehi Saree Designs: Glamorous party wear looks you can't miss

Lifestyle
Nora Fatehi's simple sequin saree is perfect for an office party. The actress styled it with a sleeveless blouse. You can find a good sequin saree in the market for around 2000.
Instead of net-organza, you can wear a handprint saree. It looks very classy. The actress has carried a sleeveless blouse. You can carry a high neck for a winter look.
A white thread-embroidered net saree enhances your party look, flaunts your figure, and ensures a stunning appearance when paired with a well-fitted petticoat.
A red ruffle saree with a deep neck sequin design and matching shrug creates a stunning look, perfect for your bestie's wedding celebration.
Nora Fatehi's ready-to-wear saree made of shiny satin fabric will make you stand out in the crowd, although it can be a bit expensive. You can buy such a saree for 4-5 thousand.
Neon saree enhances the look. If you like wearing vibrant colors, you can style a plain neon saree with a floral work blouse. Minimal makeup with a necklace will look lovely.
The Kasata style sequin saree offers a stylish, lightweight look, paired with a bold halter neck blouse, available online and offline for up to 1500 rupees.
