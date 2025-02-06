Lifestyle
You can also try heavy chandbalis in a combination of Kundan and pearls. With these earrings, you won't need any other jewelry.
Hoops earrings come in many varieties, but newlyweds can achieve a trendy look by wearing these wide gold-plated hoops with Indian or Western outfits.
A newlywed bride must have a large Kundan jhumka in a gold base, which she can wear with a saree, suit, or lehenga.
For a simple and elegant look after the wedding, you can wear these square-shaped stud earrings for daily wear. They are comfortable and give you an attractive look.
If you're going on a date night or party with your husband and want to impress him with your look, try these diamond and stone studded earrings.
These silver string hanging earrings can give you a very glamorous look with a Western dress. Carry it with a black or red outfit.
Pearl stud earrings are very trendy these days. You can choose big pearl stud earrings like Nora and carry them with any Western or Indian outfit.
