Mahabharata: Know about Arjuna Eunuch Curse; Urvashi story

Lifestyle
Arjuna was a key figure in the Mahabharata. During his exile, he lived as a eunuch for a year. At this time, Arjuna actually became impotent. This happened due to a curse.
When Arjuna went to heaven to obtain divine weapons, Indra asked him to learn dance and singing. At this time, an Apsara named Urvashi became enamoured with him.
When Urvashi confessed her love to Arjuna, he rejected her proposal, considering her a mother figure as she was an ancestor of the Kuru dynasty.
Enraged, Urvashi cursed Arjuna to become a eunuch. When Arjuna told Indra, he said the curse would last only a year, whenever Arjuna chose.
During his exile, Arjuna lived as a eunuch in Virat Nagar for a year, teaching dance and music to Princess Uttara.
Urvashi's curse became a blessing in disguise, allowing Arjuna to complete his exile unrecognized.
PHOTOS: Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in RED gown
Palm to Snake plant: 7 plants to attract growth and wealth in 2025
5 secrets wives often keep from their husbands
Wamiqa Gabbi-inspired 6 lehengas looks perfect picks for you