Lifestyle
Online shopping is common, and many rely on courier services like India Post, Delhivery, DTDC, and Blue Dart.
Scammers exploit trust in online shopping platforms to defraud customers.
Scammers pose as Blue Dart employees, claiming a parcel couldn't be delivered.
They send a message with a suspicious number under the guise of connecting you to a delivery boy.
A typical scam message might look like a genuine delivery notification but contains a malicious code.
The number in the message is a code that activates call forwarding.
Dialing the number forwards your calls, including bank OTPs, to scammers.
Be wary of unknown calls. Verify with the company directly if unsure.
Don't dial numbers containing * or # as they can alter phone settings.
Check your phone's settings for any unauthorized call forwarding.
Stay updated on new scam tactics and share this information to protect others.
(PHOTOS) Nora Fatehi inspired off-shoulder dresses for cocktail party
Aloo to Paneer-7 Punjabi Stuffed Paratha Recipes for Breakfast
(PHOTOS) Nora Fatehi inspired body hugging legenga designs
Tamannaah Bhatia-Inspired 7 desi looks to recreate THIS wedding season