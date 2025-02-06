Lifestyle

Blue Dart Delivery Scam: How to Avoid It

Scammers Targeting Online Shoppers

Online shopping is common, and many rely on courier services like India Post, Delhivery, DTDC, and Blue Dart.

Exploiting Trust for Fraud

Scammers exploit trust in online shopping platforms to defraud customers.

What is the 'Blue Dart' Delivery Scam?

Scammers pose as Blue Dart employees, claiming a parcel couldn't be delivered.

Connecting to Delivery Boy Scam

They send a message with a suspicious number under the guise of connecting you to a delivery boy.

Example of a Scam Message

A typical scam message might look like a genuine delivery notification but contains a malicious code.

Call Forwarding Activation Code

The number in the message is a code that activates call forwarding.

What Happens When You Dial?

Dialing the number forwards your calls, including bank OTPs, to scammers.

Tips to Avoid the Scam

Be wary of unknown calls. Verify with the company directly if unsure.

Avoid Suspicious Codes

Don't dial numbers containing * or # as they can alter phone settings.

Check Call Forwarding

Check your phone's settings for any unauthorized call forwarding.

Stay Informed and Spread Awareness

Stay updated on new scam tactics and share this information to protect others.

(PHOTOS) Nora Fatehi inspired off-shoulder dresses for cocktail party

Aloo to Paneer-7 Punjabi Stuffed Paratha Recipes for Breakfast

(PHOTOS) Nora Fatehi inspired body hugging legenga designs

Tamannaah Bhatia-Inspired 7 desi looks to recreate THIS wedding season