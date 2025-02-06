Lifestyle
Aloo Paratha, a Punjabi favorite, is made with mashed potatoes, spices, cilantro, and green chilies stuffed in a dough.
Gobi Paratha is made with grated cauliflower, spices, ginger, green chilies, and dry mango powder stuffed in wheat dough.
This protein-packed paratha is made with grated paneer, dried fenugreek leaves, green chilies, and chaat masala stuffed in dough. Serve with butter and yogurt.
Mooli Paratha is made with grated radish, cilantro, green chilies, and carom seeds. A winter favorite.
Missi Paratha uses a mix of flours like gram, wheat, and ragi. Add spices and herbs for a healthy paratha.
Lachha Paratha, a multi-layered paratha, is traditionally cooked in a tandoor but can be made on a griddle.
Methi Paratha is made with fresh fenugreek leaves, ginger, and cilantro mixed into the dough.
