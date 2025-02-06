Lifestyle

7 Punjabi Stuffed Paratha Recipes for Breakfast

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha, a Punjabi favorite, is made with mashed potatoes, spices, cilantro, and green chilies stuffed in a dough.

Gobi Paratha

Gobi Paratha is made with grated cauliflower, spices, ginger, green chilies, and dry mango powder stuffed in wheat dough.

Paneer Paratha

This protein-packed paratha is made with grated paneer, dried fenugreek leaves, green chilies, and chaat masala stuffed in dough. Serve with butter and yogurt.

Mooli Paratha

Mooli Paratha is made with grated radish, cilantro, green chilies, and carom seeds. A winter favorite.

Missi Paratha

Missi Paratha uses a mix of flours like gram, wheat, and ragi. Add spices and herbs for a healthy paratha.

Lachha Paratha

Lachha Paratha, a multi-layered paratha, is traditionally cooked in a tandoor but can be made on a griddle.

Methi Paratha

Methi Paratha is made with fresh fenugreek leaves, ginger, and cilantro mixed into the dough.

