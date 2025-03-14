Lifestyle

Every woman is cultured in a suit+saree, wear Alia Bhatt-like earrings

Gold Earrings

Alia Bhatt is as beautiful as her fashion sense is amazing. If you want to look like her, wear these latest earrings. These will give a perfect look on both suits and sarees.

Jhumka in Chand Bali Design

If you want to get the most unique and beautiful look among the guests, you can copy Alia Bhatt's style. She has worn stylish jhumkas with a suit, which looks very beautiful.

Kundan Pearl Chand Bali

Everyone likes Alia Bhatt's dressing sense very much. If you also want to look like her, then wear Kundan Pearl Chand Bali with a saree. It will enhance your looks.

Fashionable Earrings

If you have also worn a Banarasi type suit and saree, then you can wear this type of fashionable earrings. Such earrings are in trend these days.

Silver Oxide Earrings

Alia Bhatt has worn beautiful silver oxide earrings with an ethnic outfit. She is looking very cute in this look. You can buy such earrings online or offline.

Yellow Kundan Jhumka

Yellow Kundan Jhumka is looking very lovely. Alia Bhatt has worn it with a golden color outfit. You can also wear such earrings with your matching dress.

Pearl Tops

If you also want a beautiful look with a saree, then you can wear a pearl set. From necklaces to earrings, if you wear a pearl set, you will look lovely and cultured.

