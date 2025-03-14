Lifestyle
Alia Bhatt is as beautiful as her fashion sense is amazing. If you want to look like her, wear these latest earrings. These will give a perfect look on both suits and sarees.
If you want to get the most unique and beautiful look among the guests, you can copy Alia Bhatt's style. She has worn stylish jhumkas with a suit, which looks very beautiful.
Everyone likes Alia Bhatt's dressing sense very much. If you also want to look like her, then wear Kundan Pearl Chand Bali with a saree. It will enhance your looks.
If you have also worn a Banarasi type suit and saree, then you can wear this type of fashionable earrings. Such earrings are in trend these days.
Alia Bhatt has worn beautiful silver oxide earrings with an ethnic outfit. She is looking very cute in this look. You can buy such earrings online or offline.
Yellow Kundan Jhumka is looking very lovely. Alia Bhatt has worn it with a golden color outfit. You can also wear such earrings with your matching dress.
If you also want a beautiful look with a saree, then you can wear a pearl set. From necklaces to earrings, if you wear a pearl set, you will look lovely and cultured.
What Was the First Flight Ticket Price? You'll Be Shocked
Frill Sleeves Suit: Get Compliments This Eid! Choose 6 Styles
Elegant Leheriya Skirt Styles for a Glamorous Wedding Look
Mahira Khan Saree Styles: Eid 2025 Fashion Inspiration