(PHOTOS) 6 sequin ivory salwar suits for women over 50

1. Chikankari Ivory Sequin Suit

Choose a fancy Chikankari ivory sequin suit with Lucknowi Chikankari work. A light and royal net dupatta adds elegance. Perfect for office and festive occasions.

2. Tissue Silk Ivory Sharara Suit

Opt for a regal sharara with silver gota-patti or zardozi work. This tissue silk ivory sharara suit with a short kurta, long sharara, and plain dupatta . exudes royalty.

3. Net Lace Work Ivory Churidar Suit

Choose a net lace work ivory churidar suit in silk or cotton fabric. This design blends traditional and modern aesthetics.

4. Golden Zari Ivory Anarkali Suit

A floor-length Anarkali is another excellent choice. Organza or silk fabric with golden zari border and thread work or pearl embroidery offers a rich look, ideal for parties.

5. Long Kurti Ivory Sharara Suit

For family gatherings, choose a sober long kurta ivory sharara suit with straight-lining sequin work and a tasseled dupatta.

6. Heavy Sequin Ivory Straight Kurta

An ivory straight kurta with palazzo is also a great option. Choose a piece with minimal embroidery or brocade work in Chikankari or block print style.

