(PHOTOS) 6 sequin ivory salwar suits for women over 50

Lifestyle
Choose a fancy Chikankari ivory sequin suit with Lucknowi Chikankari work. A light and royal net dupatta adds elegance. Perfect for office and festive occasions.
Opt for a regal sharara with silver gota-patti or zardozi work. This tissue silk ivory sharara suit with a short kurta, long sharara, and plain dupatta . exudes royalty.
Choose a net lace work ivory churidar suit in silk or cotton fabric. This design blends traditional and modern aesthetics.
A floor-length Anarkali is another excellent choice. Organza or silk fabric with golden zari border and thread work or pearl embroidery offers a rich look, ideal for parties.
For family gatherings, choose a sober long kurta ivory sharara suit with straight-lining sequin work and a tasseled dupatta.
An ivory straight kurta with palazzo is also a great option. Choose a piece with minimal embroidery or brocade work in Chikankari or block print style.
