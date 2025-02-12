Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Hina Khan’s saree collection: 5 perfect looks for newlyweds

1. Multi-color saree

Hina Khan wears a multi-color saree. You can buy similar sarees online or offline for around 1,000-1,500 rupees.

2. Embroidered saree

Hina is seen in a peach-colored saree with hand embroidery, paired with a high jewel collar blouse.

3. Chiffon saree

Hina Khan looks beautiful in a light green floral print chiffon saree with a halter neck blouse.

4. Vintage saree

Hina Khan wears a vintage saree with a simple look. You can recreate this look for around 1,500-2,500 rupees.

5. Sequin saree

Hina looks stylish in a white sequin saree. Pair it with heavy earrings for a complete look.