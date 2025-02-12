Lifestyle
A smart-casual outfit, such as a fitted sweater over a collared shirt with chinos, exudes a gentlemanly charm while keeping things comfortable.
A well-fitted printed or silk shirt with dark jeans or tailored trousers creates a sleek yet playful vibe. Finish off with dress shoes or trendy sneakers.
A fitted hoodie with joggers or a casual sweater with jeans strikes the perfect balance between cozy and stylish.
A moisture-wicking T-shirt with joggers or cargo pants works well for active dates. Pair it with comfortable sneakers or hiking boots if you’re heading for an outdoor trek.
A tailored suit or blazer with dress pants exudes sophistication. Opt for navy, black, or olive for a timeless feel, and complete the look with polished leather shoes.
A crisp button-down shirt with chinos or dark jeans gives off a refined yet relaxed look. Sneakers or loafers add the perfect finishing touch.
