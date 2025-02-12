Lifestyle

Kiss Day 2025: 7 dress ideas for date night looks

Cutout Embroidery Dress

Wear a cutout embroidery dress for Kiss Day. You can find embroidered co-ord sets within your budget

Polka Dot Dress for Kiss Day

A polka dot dress is perfect for Kiss Day. Your boyfriend will be smitten

One-Shoulder Dress

Plan a date night in a long, high-thigh slit, one-shoulder dress. Don't forget a clutch or bag

Satin Halter Neck Dress

A long blue halter neck dress adds a bold touch. Consider a halter neck dress with a side slit

Ruffle Dress

Enhance your look with a ruffle dress. Make Kiss Day special with a plain or printed dress

Dress with Pockets

A short dress with pockets creates a fancy look. Style it with a ponytail and statement earrings

